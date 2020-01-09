Kaleido Bio teams up with J&J to identify microbiome metabolic candidates

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO -4.4% ) will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.2% ) unit Janssen Biotech to explore the potential of Kaleido's Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT) to prevent childhood allergies and other atopic immune and metabolic conditions via driving specific features of the microbiome that support the maturation of the infant immune system.

A primary focus will be leveraging Kaleido's proprietary ex vivo screening platform to identify promising MMT candidates.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

The stock is down but only on turnover of 53K shares.