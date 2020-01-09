Iranian missile may have brought down plane over Tehran; Boeing shares rise

Boeing (BA +1.5% ) moves higher amid an increasing possibility that the 737-800 passenger plane which crashed in Tehran this week was downed by an Iranian missile, not an airline malfunction.

Ukrainian investigators are considering the possibility that an antiaircraft missile brought down the Kyiv-bound jet, killing all 176 aboard, as well as engine failure or a terrorist attack as possible causes.

Iranian authorities initially blamed "technical" problems, then said an engine fire most likely led to the crash, but based on video and the wide debris field, it appeared the plane was breaking apart in the air.

Given that the crash came hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles on U.S. bases in Iraq, speculation also has focused on a possible accidental attack by Tehran's own air defense system.

"Airplanes don't just catch fire and have that fire spread like that in such a short period of time, unless there was an intentional act causing that fire and explosion," Jeffrey Guzzetti, former chief of the Federal Aviation Administration's accident investigation division, told Bloomberg.