Airbus to increase U.S. A320 production

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) says it will ramp up production of U.S.-made A320 narrow-body jetliners at its Mobile, Ala., plant to seven per month from the current five per month, and add 275 jobs at the facility.

The increase comes as Airbus faces U.S. tariffs on aircraft assembled in Europe in a dispute over subsidies; planes assembled at the company's U.S. plant and delivered to U.S. airlines currently are exempt from the 10% duties.

Airbus says it is scrambling to keep up with strong demand, with a backlog of more than 6,660 narrow-body planes as of the end of November.

The company reiterates it plans to increase overall A320-family production to 63 per month in 2021.