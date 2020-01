Regenxbio updates on key programs; shares up 6%

REGENXBIO (RGNX +5.5% ) announces key milestones/events for 2020:

RGX-314: Initiate pivotal program of subretinal delivery in wet AMD in H2. Start Phase 2 studies of suprachoroidal delivery in wet AMD in H1. File IND in H1 for suprachoroidal delivery in diabetic retinopathy followed by the launch of a Phase 2 study in H2.

RGX-121: Release additional interim data from Phase 1/2 study in MPS II this quarter. Report interim data from cohort 2 mid-year. H2: accelerated approval pathway possible, contingent on analysis interim data.

RGX-501: Release interim data on LDL-C levels from Phase 1/2 study in HoFH in H1.

Hereditary angioedema: Select lead candidate in H1.

RGX-181: IND to be filed in H2 for CLN2 disease.

Zolgensma: Regulatory decision in Europe expected this quarter and in Japan in H1. Novartis is the licensee ($175M in sales through Q3 2019).