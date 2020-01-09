KBW lists best 2020 ideas in financials

  • Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods analysts issue their best ideas in the financial space for 2020.
  • KKR (KKR +2%) (Outperform, price target $35) should generate 10%+ fee-related earnings growth over time "driven by a combination of strong secular demand and KKR's expanding range of strategies across asset classes and geographic industries," says KBW's Robert Lee; sees KKR generating mid-teen-plus ROE over time.
  • Brian Kleinhanzl says State Street's (STT +1.5%) (Outperform; price target $86) "valuation remains compelling and supported by earnings growth."
  • Its bigger balance sheet aids earnings growth as Fed rule change provide capital flexibility, capital returns are expected to continue at a high level, and expects earnings consensus estimate to be revised higher throughout the year.
  • Global Payments (GPN +1.2%) (Outperform, price target $200) is Steven Kwok's top pick among the deal stocks, noting solid top- and bottom-line growth helped by tech-enabled solutions and low leverage and strong free cash flow generation.
  • "Total Systems Services acquisition provides upside potential given conservative underlying assumptions."
  • KBW's Michael Brown issues an underperform thesis on Greenhill (GHL -0.9%) (Underperform, price target $15): Notes that revenue growth lags its peers, EPS substantially more volatile, new hires not quite offsetting high-quality exits in recent years.
  • "GHL's [cheaper] valuation does not reward investors for idiosyncratic risks facing firm."
  • Kyle Voigt sees market tailwinds for Focus Financial Partners (FOCS +0.6%) (Overweight, price target $34) into 2020 based on strong market performance across asset classes, potential for EBITDA margins to expand sooner than current guidance, and continued improvement in disclosures enhancing multiples.
  • "Shares are also undervalued when using a discounted-cash-flow valuation methodology, even using the assumption that FOCS does not execute any acquisitions beyond our forecast period in 2021."
  • Hancock Whitney (HWC +0.7%) (Outperform, price target $48) offers "attractive valuation with a better-than-peer outlook for EPS growth and profitability."
  • Catherine Mealor sees ROA and ROTCE more stable  in 2020 vs. peers and expects NIM to have more stability than appreciated; additional buybacks could provide upside to EPS and ROTCE; expects Q4 2020 corporate strategic objective goals to be reset lower in January, providing much-needed weight off the stock.
  • Better pricing in domestic and international specialty P&C markets Axis Capital (AXS +0.7%) (Outperform, price target $72) should improve combined ratio and tighter policy terms and conditions should reduce Axis's earning volatility, writes Meyer Shields
  • Reinsurance rate increases and expense savings should also drive margin expansion.
  • KBW's Christopher McGratty projects Western Alliance Bancorporation's (WAL +0.7%) (Outperform, price target $65) loan growth of $2.5B, or 12%, in 2020, "modestly" above guidance amid continued momentum from mortgage strategy and sees NII growth significantly stronger than peers despite modest near-term NIM pressure.
  • "Our revised 2020 EPS estimate of $5.00 is now 1% ahead of consensus, yet conservative on many fronts."
  • Brady Gailey points out that Synovus Financial (SNV +0.3%) (Outperform, price target $43) trades at a significant discount to its peers on price-to-tangible book value and price-to-forward earnings.
  • Over time, sees SNV valuation at least matching peer levels; notes upside potential for EPS and valuations due to share buybacks, operating leverage, and loan growth.
  • Ryan Krueger likes Lincoln Financial Group (LNC +1.2%) (Outperform, price target $75) for its proven long-term track record, emerging cost savings, manageable interest rate headwinds, and a high-quality variable annuity business.
  • Sees incremental EPS benefits of +4% in 2020 and +2% in 2021, at the midpoint, from cost savings, offsetting near-term pressure from low interest rates.
