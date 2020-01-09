Disregard DOJ's take on Sprint/T-Mobile, states say

The states suing to block the merger of Sprint (S -2.3% ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) are urging the judge in the case not to defer to the Trump administration's request on the matter.

The administration isn't party to the suit, but filed a "statement of interest" saying that the states lacked national perspective on the merit of the combination.

A reply from the states says the federal government gave "only a cursory examination of the approval conditions," vs. the 15-month probe the states gave the deal.

The states also fired back on claims that they didn't take rural benefits into account: “The Plaintiff States are home to some 19 million rural Americans — nearly a third of the national rural population," and more than 30% larger than rural population in states that joined the DOJ settlement.