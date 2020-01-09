Apache to close San Antonio office, part of cutting 500 jobs worldwide

Apache (APA -1.8% ) says it is reducing its global workforce by as much as 15%, or ~500 employees, as part of a broader restructuring announced late last year.

APA will close its San Antonio, Tex., office that houses the team overseeing its Alpine High venture in the Permian Basin, eliminating more than 270 jobs.

The San Antonio closing will be finalized in early March, APA said in a letter filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

APA's reorganization plan calls for saving another $150M/year and cutting 2020 capital spending by up to 20%, or $250M-$500M.