Ladder Capital extends committed funding, revolving facilities

Ladder Capital (LADR +0.4% ) extends maturity dates of five of its loan repurchase facilities, totaling $1.4B of committed funding capacity, $400M committed securities repurchase facility, and $266M revolving credit facility.

Amends the maturity dates of four of its loan repurchase facilities to between December 2023 and December 2024, including all extension options.

Extends the maturity date of a fifth loan repurchase facility to December 2020, which may be extended periodically with the lender’s consent.

Average remaining term of the company’s loan repurchase facilities is now 3.8 years, including options to extend.

Amends maturity date of committed securities repurchase facility to December 2021 and the maturity date of its revolving credit facility to February 2025.