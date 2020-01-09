Equinor to extend life of Statfjord oilfield to 2035

Equinor (EQNR -0.2% ) says it will not decommission the Statfjord A oil platform in 2022 as previously planned, and will extend production from the giant Norwegian oilfield beyond 2035.

EQNR now plans to extend production from Statfjord A to 2027 and the Statfjord B and C platforms beyond 2035, with current production levels maintained beyond 2025.

Statfjord has been a major producer of light oil for Norway, with liquids output peaking at 640K bbl/day in 1992, but has been declining in recent years; production over the first 10 months of 2019 totaled just ~40K bbl/day.

Norway's oil production will increase 43% over the next five years as new fields come on stream and older production facilities are upgraded, rebounding after a steady decline that resulted last year in the lowest total since 1989, according to a new government forecast.