Stifel adds to financial sponsor group's ranks

Stifel Financial (SF +1.2% ) makes a number of hires to bolster coverage of financial sponsors.

Hires investment banker Ted Tutun, who previously led the Financial Sponsor Group at Cowen.

Jarrad Segal joins the firm as a managing director in Toronto, the result of Stifel's acquisition of GMP Securities. He is responsible for coverage of Canadian financial sponsors.

Biju Kurian, who previously held positions in Stifel's Technology and M&A groups, will focus on middle market coverage in the Financial Sponsor Group.

Craig Zaph, who formerly headed Cowen's Leveraged Finance and Debt Capital Markets, joins as managing director and head of Private Leveraged Finance in Stifel's Leveraged Finance Group.