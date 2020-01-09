Petrobras halts Strait of Hormuz ship transit

Petrobras (PBR -0.1% ) has suspended its shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East tensions, S&P Global Platts reports.

The company says the change will not impact fuel supplies in Brazil.

Traders say other companies continue to bunker in the Fujairah port despite PBR's suspension of transit ships.

The biggest black swan event in the oil market would be a disruption to vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, Dave Ernsberger, S&P Global Platt's global head of commodities pricing, tells CNBC.

21M bbl/day were transported in 2018 via the Strait, which is just 21 miles wide at its narrowest point.