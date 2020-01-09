Morgan Stanley lifts PT on Constellation Brands

Morgan Stanley's Dara Mohsenian crunches the numbers on Constellation Brands (STZ +1.5% ) after factoring in FQ3 results and the management update.

"Our FY20 EPS estimate ticks up by ~2.4% to $8.83 (including Canopy losses), driven by better beer margins and the impact from the later wine sale, but FY21 only rises by 1.6% given wine sale timing does not impact our prior model. Excluding Canopy equity-losses our FY20 EPS estimate is $9.56, above STZ's FY20 EPS guidance range of $9.45-$9.55, which we view as conservative on the beer margin front," calculates Mohsenian.

MS raises its PT to $211 from $208 based off a 21X multiple of the FY21 EPS estimate (ex Canopy) and ~$9/per share of value for STZ's Canopy investment (33% discount to market value). The rating is kept at Equal-weight.