Wells Fargo upgrades Cognizant to Overweight

Wells Fargo has upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Overweight, from Equal Weight.

It's also boosted its price target to $70 from $62, now implying 15% upside.

Shares have been fairly rangebound during much of the past year. They're down 5.6% over the past 12 months, and have fallen 3.1% over the past month, but are up 3.1% for the past quarter.

Sell-side analysts overall rate the stock Neutral, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.