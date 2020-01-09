Tech and financials lead stock gains

The three major U.S. stock averages stay on track to hit fresh record closing highs, with tech and financials outpacing the market.

The gains come as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He prepares to travel to Washington next week to sign a phase-one trade agreement and as U.S. and Iran appear to back away from a near-term conflict.

The Nasdaq rises 0.6% , the S&P 500 rises 0.5% and the Dow climbs 0.6% .

10-year Treasury slips, lifting yield almost 1 basis point to 1.87%; yield had nearly touched 1.9% earlier.

Crude oil falls 0.2% to $59.52 per barrel; gold loses 0.6% to $1,551.00 per ounce.

By S&P 500 sector, information technology ( +0.8% ) and financials ( +0.7% ) lead the broader market, while energy (flat), communication services ( +0.1% ), and real estate ( +0.1% ) trail.

Overseas, Germany's DAX powered up 1.3% , Stoxx Europe 600 and U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed trading up 0.3% , and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% .