A tale of two holidays in retail

The apparel sector is reeling after a string of disappointing holiday sales reports from mall chains, including duds from Kohl's (KSS -9.3% ) and J.C. Penney (JCP -11.7% ).

Notable decliners include Oxford Industries (OXM -3.5% ), Under Armour (UAA -3.5% ), Canada Goose (GOOS -3.2% ), PVH (PVH -3.1% ), Hanesbrands (HBI -3.1% ), Macy's (M -3.7% ), Dillard's (DDS -3.2% ), Levi Strauss (LEVI -2.6% ) and Capri Holdings (CPRI -3.2% ), RTW Retailwinds (RTW -6.5% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -5.3% ), Fossil (FOSL -5.5% ), Express (EXPR -5.5% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -3.8% ), Gap (GPS -4.5% ), Duluth Holdings (DLTH -4% ) and Designer Brands (DBI -2.3% ).

L Brands (LB +0.7% ) is showing a gain on the day, but that's mainly because expectations were for a sharper than 3% drop in holiday sales.