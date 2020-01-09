Meredith acquires SwearBy to boost recommendations

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) has announced its acquisition of SwearBy, a platform consolidating word-of-mouth product recommendations.

It hasn't disclosed the purchase price.

"At Meredith, we have a rich community of our own editors as well as respected influencers who regularly share their favorite products and services," Chief Digital Officer Catherine Levene says. "SwearBy immediately provides us a platform to host these recommendations as well as offer consumers the ability to easily store and share their own SwearBys with friends."

SwearBy founder Kate Foster Lengyel will continue to lead it as a Meredith unit.