Goldman hits 52-week high as two analysts go bullish

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.9% ) touches a 52-week high of $243.40 after Bank of American and Buckingham Research both upgrade the stock to Buy from Neutral.

BofA analyst Michael Carrier sees a "more favorable macro backdrop benefiting the near-term outlook, while the strategic repositioning has the potential to create benefits over the next 3+ years."

He lifts his 12-month price target to $270 from $245.

Buckingham analyst James Mitchell reports reduced macro risk and valuation for the upgrade. "Any rebound in capital markets activity this year could drive material EPS revisions — which could mean a double-whammy of rising earnings and valuation multiple."

Boosts price target to $290 from $219.

Goldman's all-time high was $273.38 on March 12, 2018.