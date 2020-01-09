Starbucks +2% on Barclays confidence

Starbucks (SBUX +2% ) is back over the $90 level after riding an rides an upgrade from Barclays higher.

Barclays lifts Starbucks to an Overweight rating from Equal-weight on its view that outsized global fundamental growth is on the way for the coffee chain.

"SBUX continues to offer what we believe to be an attractive combination of outsized global fundamental (i.e. comp & unit) growth within both retail & consumer products. The tempering of F20/LT guidance, coupled with fundamental re-acceleration into F20 & recent stock price easing lead us to upgrade," reads the firm's update.

Barclays' price target of $107 on Starbucks is above the average sell-side PT of $96.04.