Alphabet health unit hires Tesla ex Ahuja - CNBC

Verily, the health endeavor at Alphabet (GOOG +0.9% , GOOGL +0.9% ), has named former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja as its chief financial officer, Ahuja tells CNBC.

Ahuja had two separate runs working on finance at the electric automaker after working at Ford Motor.

He says he's moving into healthcare after talking with Verily chief Andy Conrad, and that Verily's combination of solutions can redefine "how we approach the sector by lowering costs and improving care. That's near and dear to my heart."

Ahuja's experience bringing companies public may pay off for Verily, which has signaled ambitions to grow and scale outside of Alphabet.

Existing Verily CFO Duncan Welstead will stay on to oversee financial operations.