Trump unveils overhaul of federal environmental rules

The Trump administration announces long-awaited proposed changes to the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act, in what could be its most significant deregulatory action.

The proposed updates seek to limit reviews to two years compared to the current average of four-and-a-half years, while making it more difficult for environmentalists and others to challenge projects in court, and would not require agencies to measure the "cumulative" environmental impacts of actions.

The proposal is in response to business complaints of bureaucratic delays that have bogged down infrastructure projects such as roads and energy pipelines, but critics say the changes would weaken standards at a time when climate change is making federal review even more critical.

