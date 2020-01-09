Almirall announces three business development deals

Almirall S.A. (OTC:LBTSF) is starting the new year with a flurry of deals.

Agreement with genetics research outfit 23andMe for global rights to the latter's bispecific monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit all three members of the proinflammatory IL-36 cytokine subfamily. Financial terms undisclosed.

Collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY -0.2% ) aimed at developing therapies for skin diseases. The partnership will leverage WuXi's proprietary antibody platforms, including WuXiBody. Financial terms undisclosed.

Option agreement to acquire Irvine, CA-based Bioniz Therapeutics, a developer of multi-cytokine inhibitors, in exchange for a $15M payment. If it opts in, it will enter into a research agreement with Bioniz aimed at delivering at least three IND-approved candidates. It will also gain access Bioniz's lead candidate BNZ-1, in Phase 1/2 development for refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and alopecia areata (autoimmune disorder characterized by hair loss).

The decision to acquire Bioniz will trigger an additional $47M payment (in installments) and development, regulatory and commercial milestones.