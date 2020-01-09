Centamin's Q4 gold output jumps 51% on eve of firm Endeavour bid

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) reports a 51% Y/Y production increase in Q4, adding pressure on rival Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) to improve its takeover bid for the company, which is expected by Jan. 14.

Centamin says its Sukari mine produced 148.4K oz. of gold, the mine's strongest performance since the end of 2017, driven by improved feed grade, metallurgical recoveries and year-end plant drawdown of gold-in-circuit.

For FY 2019, gold production gained 2% Y/Y to 480.5K oz., and the company maintains FY 2020 output guidance of 510K-540K oz.

The results come less than a week before a deadline for Endeavour to make a firm bid for Centamin or walk away.