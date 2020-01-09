DOJ filing alleges Live Nation violations

The Justice Dept. has laid out details in its case against Live Nation Entertainment (LYV +0.5% ), where it said the company violated a consent decree that allowed its combination with Ticketmaster.

That agreement was originally set to expire this year, and it restricted Live Nation from forcing venues to use Ticketmaster or from retaliating when venues chose otherwise.

The deal was extended last month to 2025 to resolve government concerns about violations.

Now the DOJ names instances in which six venues say they were told retaining a Ticketmaster rival would lead Live Nation to stop booking with them.

The government says violations began shortly after the original agreement in 2010, and have continued all the way up to March 2019.

Live Nation responds: “Live Nation settled this matter to make clear that it has no interest in threatening or retaliating against venues that consider or choose other ticketing companies. We strongly disagree with the DOJ’s allegations in the filing and the conclusions they seek to draw from six isolated episodes among some 5,000 ticketing deals negotiated during the life of the consent decree. Nevertheless, in keeping with our decision to settle, our focus is now on bringing this matter to its conclusion and continuing to deliver the best live event experiences to fans everywhere.”