Fed's Evans says sees U.S. growth 2%-2.5% this year

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans expects U.S. economic growth of 2.0%-2.5% likely, but "could be even better depending on how things develop during the year.

Furthermore, he expects the central bank could go through 2020 with no change to monetary policy.

Meanwhile, policy is well positioned to support attaining the Fed's 2% inflation goal, he said at a moderated discussion in Milwaukee.

Inflation increasing to 2.5% would be consistent with the Fed's symmetric 2% goal, he added.

As for the uncertainties regarding Iran-U.S. tensions, "it looks as if things are playing out in a fairly controlled fashion, at the moment at least."