Archer Daniels cut to Sell at Monness Crespi

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -1.4% ) slips to its lowest in a month after Monness Crespi downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $38 price target, saying the company's near-term outlook worsened over the last part of 2019.

The firm says ADM shares bounced more than 20% off lows in August due to optimism over the U.S.-China trade deal and some rotation into more defensive, underperforming sectors, but it believes the move is overdone.

Analyst Chris Shaw says ethanol margins have worsened and low exports and small refinery exemptions continue to hurt the ethanol business, while ADM's Origination business is seeing lower volumes and a higher basis, which will hurt Q4 and Q1 profitability.

Separately, CEO Juan Luciano says ADM is in advanced talks for a deal that could involve a sale or a joint venture for its ethanol dry mills.

Luciano tells Bloomberg the company is in negotiations with fewer than five interested parties, which he declines to name.

ADM's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.