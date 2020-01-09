Boeing seen lowering 787 Dreamliner production rate, Air Lease CEO says

Boeing (BA +1.6% ) could be forced to cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliners to 10 per month due to a drought of orders from China, says Air Lease (AL +1% ) CEO John Plueger.

Boeing already has said it expects to lower Dreamliner production in late 2020 to 12 aircraft per month from 14 currently, but China has not been buying from Boeing recently, and "it's hard to see the rate of 12 being sustainable" beyond 2020 without China in the marketplace, Plueger said today at a Bank of America conference.

Plueger also said Boeing's momentum to develop a new mid-size airplane "has diminished significantly" due to the prolonged 737 MAX crisis.