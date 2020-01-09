Lyft (LYFT +1% ) is rising even after Benchmark initiates coverage of the stock with a Sell rating and $35 price target.

Benchmark analyst Michael Ward says the company's revenue growth rate has been declining steadily since 2016, a trend he expects will continue for "the foreseeable future."

Payouts for insurance claims rose 134% to $350M - roughly double the revenue growth rate - in the first nine months of 2019, and Ward thinks the combination of slowing growth and increased insurance payouts growth will further compress the stock's multiple.

LYFT's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.