Technician Todd Sohn sees four stocks breaking out in 2020

Strategas Securities' Todd Sohn takes the view that stocks are breaking out of a two-year global bear market.

He picks Baidu (BIDU +2.2% ), Deutsche Bank (DB +0.5% ), Salesforce.com (CRM +1.4% ), and Amazon (AMZN +0.4% ) as potential breakout candidates this year.

"We like that Baidu has had early signs of a bottom, there's still time to get in," he said in an interview.

Deutsche Bank, which is one of the "most hated stocks", has been "beaten down enough," and its peers are going up around Europe, Sohn said.

Software stocks, overall, didn't do much in H2 2019, and now Salesforce.com is starting to breakout "decisively."

And looking for big stocks that haven't moved along with the broader market, Sohn likes Amazon. "If you're looking for a 2020 major breakout candidate, keep Amazon on your radar."