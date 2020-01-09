Seacor starts new charters, refinances credit facilties

Seacor Holdings (CKH -0.2% ) says its SEA-Vista subsidiary commenced a seven-year bareboat charter with an oil major and the execution of a new 12-month time charter to "one of the world's largest refiners."

Including the two charters, CKH says SEA-Vista's chartered revenue backlog as of year-end 2019 totaled $237M through 2026.

CKH also says it entered into an amended and restated $200M credit agreement, which refinanced its existing credit facilities.

The agreement provides for a $100M revolving credit facility and a $100M term loan facility, both maturing in December 2024, which will allow the company to use the borrowings for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.