Ultragenyx up 7% after hours on positive DTX301 data

Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) announces positive results from cohort 3 and longer-term data from cohort 2 in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy DTX301 in patients with ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

In cohort 3 (n=3), there were two confirmed female responders and one potential male responder (longer follow-up needed to confirm).

In cohort 2, one female patient showed a response starting at week 52 that was confirmed at week 78. Two previously reported responders in cohorts 1&2 remain clinically and metabolically stable at weeks 104 and 78, respectively.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.