Sportsman's Warehouse slashes Q4 guidance (updated)

Jan. 09, 2020 4:16 PM ETSPWHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) has slashed its Q4 profit guidance, citing a number of headwinds in the tough quarter.
  • Shares are halted, with trading set to resume at 4:35 p.m. They fell 7.6% during the regular session.
  • The company now expects EPS of $0.17-$0.21 vs. a previous $0.29-$0.35 (and vs. consensus for $0.32).
  • It expects comparable sales fell 6-7% in the quarter, and that revenues will come in at $250M-$254M (light of consensus for $267.9M).
  • "Temporary" headwinds were "exacerbated by the shorter and more competitive holiday selling season," says CEO Jon Barker. Those included key competitors discounting firearms/ammunition as they de-emphasize or exit the category, and tough sales comps due to legislative changes in Washington and California.
  • He did point to a bright spot in outsized online channel growth amid an ongoing consumer shift that "validates our omni-channel strategy and investments."
  • Updated 4:37 p.m.: Shares have resumed trading, now down 20.6% after hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.