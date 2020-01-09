Stocks extend record highs as U.S.-Iran worries recede

Stocks racked up another round of record high closes, riding optimism from easing Middle East tensions and firm plans for a U.S.-China trade deal signing next week.

"Worst-case scenarios have receded, and you're seeing that play out through the capital markets, helping to fuel this relief rally," said William Northey, a senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Apple scored another record high, rising 2.1% after Chinese government data showed iPhone sales in the country jumped 18% last month.

The S&P 500 information technology sector rose 1.1%, helped by a 2.4% gain in AMD after Mizuho Securities upgraded shares to Buy, citing a potentially stronger server market in 2020.

The consumer staples sector gained 0.7% after Costco reported 9% Y/Y comparable sales growth for the five weeks ended Jan. 5.

The S&P energy sector also added 0.7% as WTI February crude oil fell less than 0.1% to settle at $59.56/bbl following yesterday's nearly 5% drubbing.

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, lowering the two-year yield by a basis point to 1.57% and the 10-year yield by 2 bps to 1.86%.