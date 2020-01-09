KB Home slides 2.9% as Q4 revenue falls short of consensus

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) drops 2.9% in after-hours trading after the homebuilder's fiscal Q4 revenue of $1.56B trailed the consensus estimate of $1.60B.

Average selling price of $392.5K for the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2019 slipped from $395.2K in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 EPS of $1.31 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.30 and increased from 96 cents in the year ago quarter.

Q4 net orders rose 38% to 2,777, with net order value increasing 43% to $1.06B.

Ending backlog rose 24% to 5,078 home, with ending backlog value up 26% to $1.81B.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

