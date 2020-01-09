WD-40 falls ~5% after revenue and profits shrink

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) down 5.1% AH as Q1 earnings came in well below expectations.

Translation of the Company's foreign subsidiary results from their functional currencies to US dollars had an unfavorable impact on sales; on a constant currency basis, Q1 sales were stagnant at ~$100.8M.

Net sales of maintenance products decreased 3% Y/Y, primarily due to lower sales of multi-use product within the Asia-Pacific segment.

Net sales of homecare and cleaning products increased 1%

Gross margin compressed 80bps to 54.3%, while net income fell 8% to $12.2M.

For 2020, forecast sales between $436M - $453M; and diluted EPS between $4.74 - $4.83

Previously: WD-40 EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Jan. 9)