Synnex posts easy Q4 earnings beat, to split into two companies

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) +7.1% after-hours following a strong Q4 earnings report, a higher quarterly dividend and plans to separate into two publicly traded companies.

SNX says shareholders will own shares of Synnex Technology Solutions, which will handle IT distribution and services, and Concentrix, a customer experience solutions company.

Q4 revenues rose 18.7% Y/Y to $6.58B vs. $5.99B analyst consensus estimate, with Technology Solutions revenue gaining 17.4% Y/Y to $5.4B and Concentrix sales surging 24.7% to $1.2B.

SNX also issues guidance for Q1, seeing EPS of $3.03-$3.22, well ahead of $2.94 analyst consensus, on revenues of $5.24B-$5.54B, in-line with $5.37B consensus.