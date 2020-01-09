It's Uber over Lyft in Bernstein coverage

Along with initiations on big tech, Bernstein has launched coverage of the key public ride-hailing rivals.

It's initiated Uber (NYSE:UBER) at Outperform, and set a price target of $40, implying 18% upside.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), meanwhile, gets a Market Perform rating and a $48 target. That implies just 5% upside. Benchmark also started coverage on Lyft, at Sell.

When it comes to Uber, Street analysts are Bullish on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral.

Similarly, sell-siders are Bullish on Lyft overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral.