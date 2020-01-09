Golub Capital BDC originates $271.M in fiscal Q1

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) originated $271.1M in new middle-market investment commitments for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.
About 95% of the new middle-market investment commitments were one-stop loans, 4% were senior secured loans, and 1% were equity securities.
$257.6M funded at close.
Total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by ~3.7%, or $160.9M, during the company's fiscal Q1 2020, after factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers, and net change in unrealized gains (losses).
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on GBDC