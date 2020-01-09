Golub Capital BDC originates $271.M in fiscal Q1

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) originated $271.1M in new middle-market investment commitments for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.

About 95% of the new middle-market investment commitments were one-stop loans, 4% were senior secured loans, and 1% were equity securities.

$257.6M funded at close.

Total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by ~3.7%, or $160.9M, during the company's fiscal Q1 2020, after factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers, and net change in unrealized gains (losses).