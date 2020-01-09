Equinox nears new funding to challenge Peloton - Bloomberg

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 6% in today's trade as Bloomberg reported that Equinox, gym chain operator and majority owner of SoulCycle, is in advanced talks to secure new funding from investors including P-E firm Silver Lake.

A funding deal, which could be reached as soon as this month, would help Equinox expand a digital platform designed to compete against PTON, according to the report.

Fitness equipment maker Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) surged 29.3% in today's trade.

Equinox is looking for new investors after some members boycotted its brands in response to a decision by part-owner Stephen Ross to host a fundraiser for Pres. Trump's re-election campaign.