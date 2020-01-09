Americold Realty buys Newport Cold for $56M

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) acquires Newport-St. Paul Cold Storage, a 6.1M cubic-foot temperature controlled storage facility in St. Paul, MN, for $56M.

Separately, the company has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Nova Cold Logistics, an owner and operator of three temperature-controlled storage facilities in Canada.

“Both of these acquisitions provide attractive returns on a stabilized, leverage neutral basis, with additional opportunities to enhance returns over the next two to three years by implementing our best-in-class commercial business practices and the Americold Operating System,” said Americold President and CEO Fred Boehler.

The Newport Cold transaction was completed at a year one NOI yield, reflective of Americold Operating System implementation costs, of ~7.5% and is being funded with cash on the balance sheet.