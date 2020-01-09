PayPal sees $38M pretax gain on investments in Q4

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) expects to report a pretax gain of $38M, or $29M after taxes, on its strategic investment in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019, the company disclosed in a filing.
The gain is expected to boost EPS by 2 cents.
PayPal rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.
PayPal's Q4 and full-year 2019 guidance didn't include any expectation of unrealized gains or losses from its strategic investments.
For the year, PayPal expects to report a $208M pretax gain, or $164M after taxes, on its strategic investments.
That's a positive 14 cent effect on EPS.
