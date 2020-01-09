Aclaris +20% on positive ATI-450 data

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is up 19.9% after hours following positive results from its Phase 1 trial of ATI-450, an investigational oral MK2 inhibitor.

The trial covered single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose approaches. The treatment was well tolerated at all dose and resulted in marked inhibition of TNFa, IL1ß, IL8, and IL6, the company says.

“We believe these data support the progression of ATI-450 into Phase 2 clinical development,” says Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gordon.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in subjects with rheumatoid arthritis in the first half of the year.