Weak holiday sales slam Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN-9.6% after-hours following a disappointing read on holiday sales, particularly at its flagship Urban Outfitters stores.

URBN says total company sales for the two months ended Dec. 31 rose 2.9% Y/Y, with comparable retail segment sales gaining 3% due to growth in online sales while retail store sales fell.

Comparable retail segment net sales for the period increased 8% at Free People and 5% at the Anthropologie Group but fell 1% at Urban Outfitters, with the Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters businesses driven in part "by increased promotional activity in apparel, which will put greater pressure on [Q4] gross profit margin than originally anticipated."

URBN also says delivery and logistics expenses were more than expected, in order to meet customer delivery expectations.

