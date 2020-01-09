Moderna +16% on positive CMV vaccine data

Clinical-stage biotech Moderna has gained 16% on heavy postmarket volume after it posted postive Phase 1 data for its Cytomegalovirus vaccine mRNA-1647.

That comes after the third and final vaccination with the investigational treatment in Phase 1.

It also says the first participant was dosed in the Phase 2 dose-confirmation study.

The company says it's actively preparing for a Phase 3 pivotal study to evaluate efficacy of mRNA-1647 against primary CMV infection.

It will discuss the data in a conference call tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.