American Electric's SWEPCO to shut Louisiana coal plant by 2026

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) will shut down its 642 MW coal-fired Dolet Hills power plant in Louisiana, as part of a rate case settlement approved by the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

Under a settlement reached with Sierra Club and others, AEP's Southwestern Electric Power subsidiary will retire the plant no later than the end of 2026 and analyze potential retirements of the coal-fired Flint Creek and Welsh plants in 2030.

SWEPCO owns a 50% interest in Flint Creek in Arkansas, and already has retired one of the three units at Welsh in Texas; it owns a ~40% interest in Dolet Hills, which began operating in 1986.