Moody's downgrades Pier 1, cuts outlook to negative

Moody's has downgraded struggling Pier 1 Imports' (NYSE:PIR) corporate family rating to Ca, from Caa3, and cut its probability of default rating to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD.

That comes alongside its downgrade of Pier 1's senior secured term loan to C from Ca.

It's also changed outlook to negative from a previous stable, based on expectations for a near-term default.

Shares declined another 3.1% during the regular session and are down another 0.3% after hours.

That follows word on Monday of a plan to close up to 450 stores and reduce corporate headcount.