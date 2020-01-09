Congo covets Gertler's oil blocks on Ugandan border - Bloomberg

The Democratic Republic of Congo government is forming a plan to take back two oil blocks from sanctioned Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler and sell them, and has talked to Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) about purchasing a stake in licenses along the country's border with Uganda, Bloomberg reports.

The blocks could be a natural fit for Tullow and Total (NYSE:TOT) - which reportedly has showed some interest - since the two companies already share rights to adjoining areas on the Ugandan side of Lake Albert, where more than 1B barrels of oil have been discovered.

The Congo licenses have long been viewed as potentially holding large discoveries, but proper exploration has been held up for years by legal and political disputes.