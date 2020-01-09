Parsley Energy CEO says shale will deliver returns this year

This is the year when shale drillers finally will deliver solid returns for investors who have grown weary of the industry's longtime cash burn, Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) CEO Matt Gallagher tells Bloomberg.

For the first time, U.S. shale producers are collectively showing spending restraint even as crude prices are rising and struggling oil service providers are cutting rates, instead of taking advantage to drill at full throttle as they have in the past, the CEO says.

"I think 2019 was the inflection year," Gallagher says. "We saw these glimmers of hope that the shale leaders can print free cash flow. And 2020 is going to see free cash flow in spades."

Gallagher may have more reasons to be optimistic than some after Parsley today won shareholder approval to acquire Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) for $1.8B.

After an initial negative reaction to the deal, PE shares have since rebounded 22%, roughly double the gain for S&P's E&P index over the same period, at a time when the market has mostly punished buyers.

Gallagher now says the newly merged company itself is an attractive takeover target, without naming possible suitors.