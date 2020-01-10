MAX crisis deepens as internal messages released

A new trove of internal messages published by Boeing (NYSE:BA) will add to the hurdles for David Calhoun, a longtime board member who will take over as CEO next week amid the biggest crisis in the planemaker's history.

"This airplane (737 MAX) is designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys," said one company pilot in 2016, while another employee asks: "Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't."

Perhaps most notable among the communications are efforts by Boeing to avoid simulator training - an expensive and time consuming process - when transitioning pilots from older 737 models to the MAX.

"Boeing will not allow that to happen," read a message from Boeing's 737 chief technical pilot in March 2017. "We'll go face to face with any regulator who tries to make that a requirement."

Those assurances helped make the 737 MAX Boeing's best-selling jetliner since 2017.