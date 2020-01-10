New Boeing docs: 'Deeply disturbing' picture

Documents released on Thursday by Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Congress "paint a deeply disturbing picture of the lengths Boeing was apparently willing to go to in order to evade scrutiny from regulators, flight crews, and the flying public, even as its own employees were sounding alarms internally,” Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said. "These newly-released emails are incredibly damning."

A selection of quotes from internal emails:

“This airplane is designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys,” said one pilot to his peers in 2016.

On flying the MAX with a simulator: "I crashed big time my first few times, that's what scares me about showing any of this to them. You can get decent at it after 3-4 tries, but the first few are ugly."

"I'll be totally shocked if the FAA passes this turd."

"I just jedi mind tricked this (sic) fools. I should be given $1,000 every time I take one of these calls. I save this company a sick amount of $$$." "What did you convince them of?" "To simply produce an email from me to the DGCA that states all the airlines and regulators that accept only the MAX CBT to make them feel stupid about trying to require any additional training requirements."

"Amazing what a brown envelope can achieve - it isn't anywhere near as good as it would appear to be reading the report. The FAA were neither thorough nor demanding and failed to write up many issues."

"As for why people are voting yes... everyone has it in their head meeting schedule is most important because that's what Leadership pressures and messages. All the messages are about meeting schedule, not delivering quality. We managers were told names were being taken by senior leadership at the level D Go/NoGo meeting, now referred to internally as the Go/Go meeting... We put ourselves in this position by picking the lowest cost supplier and signing up to impossible schedules... Also, that voting list is full of people voting their self-interests... Sometimes you have to just let things fail big so that everyone can identify a problem... maybe that's what needs to happen rather than just scrape by. Best part is that we are re-starting this whole thing with the 777X with the same supplier and have signed up to an even more aggressive schedule!"

“We regret the content of these communications, and apologize to the FAA, Congress, our airline customers, and to the flying public for them,” Boeing said in a statement. “We have made significant changes as a company to enhance our safety processes, organizations, and culture.”

In a statement, the FAA said it reviewed the Boeing disclosure and found that “nothing in the submission pointed to any safety risks that were not already identified as part of the ongoing review of proposed modifications to the aircraft.”

