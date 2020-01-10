Truckers temporarily exempt from Cali 'gig worker' law
- Many are looking to carve out exemptions from California's new "gig worker" rule - which obligates companies to pay overtime, healthcare and workers' compensation - and one industry just scored a victory.
- Los Angeles Superior Court judge William Highberger has issued a temporary restraining order, saying AB5 does not apply to independent truck drivers because they are subject to federal statute.
- California is home to 450,000 contract workers, and roughly 70,000 of them are independent big-rig owner-operators.
